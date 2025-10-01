Egypt News

Egypt Anticipates Major Economic Growth Driven by Key Industrial Sectors

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Muhammad El Bahi, a member of the Egyptian Industrial Development Council, highlighted that twenty-eight vital industrial sectors are on the brink of spearheading a significant economic boom in Egypt.

He explained during a television interview that this economic leap relies on a dual strategy of revitalizing historic industries and expanding export-oriented manufacturing.

El Bahi emphasized that current opportunities to boost Egyptian exports are genuine, especially with potential improvements in Gaza and ongoing reconstruction projects in nearby Arab markets.

These developments are expected to open new avenues for Egyptian products, increasing their reach and competitiveness.

He stressed the importance of attracting joint investments by collaborating with Arab capital and global companies to establish new industrial projects.

Such initiatives are projected to enhance gross domestic product and generate employment opportunities across the country.

Regarding governmental efforts, El Bahi noted that Egypt is working to localize supply chains and reduce reliance on imported raw materials through support for small and medium enterprises in specialized industrial zones nationwide.

He concluded that logistical disruptions revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic have reinforced the critical need for local production, prompting the Industrial Union and the Engineering Industry Chamber to connect large factories with suppliers under government support and financial facilitation.


