Egyptian Justice Minister Rejects Presidential Objection to Criminal Procedure Law Amendments

Justice Minister Adnan Fengri has publicly dismissed the presidential objection to Article 114 of the new Criminal Procedure Law draft, which pertains to introducing alternative measures to pretrial detention.

During a session of the House of Representatives' general committee on October 1, Fengri emphasized that the existing alternatives outlined in the draft law are sufficient and that no additional measures are necessary.

The committee convened to review the president's objections to several articles in the proposed criminal procedure legislation, as well as to address statements made by the Prime Minister on the same matter.

Ministers of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, alongside legal advisors, attended the meeting to discuss the amendments and the objections raised.

Fengri affirmed that the legal alternatives provided align with judicial needs and are adequate for managing pretrial detention cases effectively.

The discussion highlighted ongoing debates about the flexibility and scope of detention procedures within Egypt's criminal justice reforms.

Officials continue to prioritize legislative clarity and judicial efficiency as they navigate adjustments requested by the executive branch.