Egyptian Education Ministry Announces Student Activities for October War Anniversary Celebrations

The Egyptian Ministry of Education and Technical Education has issued an official letter to educational directorates across all governorates outlining plans for commemorating the anniversary of October 1973 victories under the slogan "Egypt Rejoiced After the Victory" in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

The letter emphasizes that the Central Administration for Student Activities, through the General Department for Cultural, Artistic, and Social Activities, will organize various events aimed at fostering national pride and instilling patriotic values among the youth.

Official directives include the activation of literary, artistic, cultural, and social activities in school settings that highlight Egyptian military heroism and evoke the spirit of victory.

Students are encouraged to participate in activities such as short theatrical plays, poetry recitations, and the creation of visual displays showcasing national symbols relevant to the victory.

The ministry has called for the submission of the most outstanding works from school competitions to be featured in local media, emphasizing themes of heroism, patriotism, and national unity.

Part of the activities includes dedicated segments in school radio programs about the October War, alongside the production of informational posters, articles authored by students, and educational materials that reinforce the values of heroism and loyalty.

These celebrations are set to span the entire month of October, with official pages of educational directorates across Egypt sharing updates and honoring veterans from the armed forces.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to honoring Egypt’s war heroes and ensuring that the legacy of the October victory remains a vital part of national consciousness.