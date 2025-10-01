Understanding Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease After Recent School Cases

Following reports of limited cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) among students in a school in Giza, the Ministry of Health and Population quickly reassured families that the illness is common among children and does not warrant school closures or widespread alarm.

The Ministry distributed a comprehensive guide in collaboration with the Ministry of Education at the start of the year, detailing prevention and management measures for infectious diseases like HFMD.

According to the guide prepared by the Ministry's Preventive Medicine Sector, HFMD is a contagious viral infection primarily affecting young children, characterized by mouth sores and itching on the hands and feet.

The causative virus is Coxsackievirus type 16, with an incubation period of three to six days, and the virus can remain in a child's body for weeks after symptoms disappear.

Main modes of transmission include ingestion of the virus through the mouth, contact with secretions such as nasal or throat discharges, saliva, blister fluids, feces, or respiratory droplets following coughs or sneezes.

HFMD is most prevalent among children in daycare settings due to frequent diaper changes, toilet training, and children putting hands in their mouths.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, painful red spots resembling blisters on the tongue, gums, and inside the cheeks, along with a red rash on the palms, soles, and sometimes the buttocks, which may or may not blister.

Additional signs involve irritability in infants and young children, with fever typically appearing first, followed by sore throat and possibly decreased appetite, with painful mouth ulcers developing within a couple of days.

The infection usually results in mild illness with low-grade fever and light symptoms, with dehydration being a common complication requiring attention.

Preventative measures focus on frequent handwashing, disinfecting shared spaces and objects such as toys and stuffed animals, and isolating infected children either at home or hospital according to medical advice.