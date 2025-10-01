President Sisi Reviews ‘Future Egypt’ Projects and Calls for Agricultural Expansion Support

President Abdel Fattah Sisi convened today with Lieutenant General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning, and Colonel Dr, Baha El Ghanam, CEO of the 'Future Egypt' Sustainable Development Authority, to monitor ongoing project developments.

The presidential spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed Sheneity, stated that the meeting discussed the Authority's diverse activities in agriculture, industry, livestock, urban development, and partnership opportunities with the private sector for job creation.

The Authority's CEO presented efforts to expand agriculture in the New Delta region, ongoing projects in southern Egypt and the Future Egypt Industrial City, and collaboration with the Ministries of Agriculture and Supply to enhance the commodity exchange and strategic storage capacity.

President Sisi emphasized the importance of strengthening private sector partnerships and attracting foreign investments to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic goods and ensure sustainable citizen needs provisioning.

He underscored support for strategic projects such as grain silos and storage facilities, the state's plan to expand agricultural land, and the development of agricultural manufacturing systems, balancing producer and consumer interests.

Discussions also covered the Authority's role in urban development, including the progress on establishing an eco-friendly city in collaboration with leading real estate developers to promote environmental and climate investment.

The President concluded the meeting affirming that Future Egypt projects are fundamental to the nation’s sustainable development strategy encompassing economic, social, and environmental dimensions, directing compliance with set timelines for project completion.