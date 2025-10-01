Egypt News

Zakat and Sadaqah House Begins October 2025 Support Disbursements

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Ahmed al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Zakat and Sadaqah House, ordered the start of monthly financial aid distribution for deserving recipients beginning October 1, 2025.

The Zakat and Sadaqah House announced that aid for eligible families in need will be available at all post offices nationwide starting today.

This assistance is part of the 'Sanad' program, which provides monthly support to vulnerable families across all governorates.

The program aims to assist families struggling with the financial burdens of daily life and economic hardships.

The initiative is among the developmental efforts by the Zakat and Sadaqah House to support the most needy segments of society.

The aid distribution focuses on ensuring that the most disadvantaged receive timely financial support.

Officials emphasize the importance of the program as a vital social safety net for vulnerable populations.


