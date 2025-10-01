United Arab Emirates Announces 195 Job Openings for Egyptian Workers At Western Coast Contracting

The Ministry of Labor in the UAE has announced the availability of 195 new job opportunities with Western Coast Contracting Company, as part of a government initiative to expand foreign labor markets for Egyptian workers.

These employment opportunities are coordinated through the UAE Labor Representation Office led by Manal Abdel Aziz, highlighting ongoing efforts to facilitate Egyptian employment abroad.

Positions include 50 drywall technicians with monthly salaries ranging from 1600 to 1800 AED, along with 50 masons earning similar wages.

Additional roles feature 40 armed welders and 40 carpenters, both offered at salaries between 1600 and 1800 AED, with most jobs providing accommodation and transportation.

Fifteen plumbers are also sought, with salaries from 1500 to 1800 AED, and the company will cover all recruitment expenses and travel tickets.

Workers are entitled to overtime based on productivity, subject to the terms specified in the employment contract and UAE labor laws.

Applicants must be aged between 25 and 40 years old and possess at least four years of relevant work experience in their respective fields, the ministry clarified.

Heba Ahmed, Director-General of Employment at the Ministry, stated that applications begin on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and will be open only for three days through an official online application portal.