Top 5 Common Mistakes Causing Premature Credit Meter Depletion in Egypt

The Egyptian Electricity Regulatory Agency emphasizes the importance of raising awareness among citizens regarding behaviors that can accelerate prepaid meter consumption.

The agency highlights five prevalent errors that lead to rapid depletion of the meter’s credit, aiming to prevent unexpected blackouts.

One major mistake is leaving electrical devices plugged in without use, such as phone chargers or televisions, which continuously draw power.

Failing to disconnect electric water heaters after use is another common error, given their high energy consumption.

Operating air conditioning units at temperatures below 24 degrees Celsius significantly increases electricity usage.

Leaving lights on in multiple rooms without necessity contributes to unnecessary power consumption.

Overloading the meter with appliances exceeding its capacity causes higher-than-allowed electricity draw, leading to faster credit depletion.

The regulator advises consumers to monitor their consumption regularly via the meter’s display and interpret the codes shown to avoid unexpected issues.

Citizens are encouraged to consult the meter’s instruction manual or contact the electricity company for clarifications if anomalies appear on their reading screens.