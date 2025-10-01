Egypt’s Supreme Council for Culture Invites Applications for 2026 State Awards

The Supreme Council for Culture in Egypt has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 State Encouragement Awards in various fields including arts, literature, social sciences, and legal and economic sciences.

Applicants can submit their work between October 1 and December 31, 2025, with awards totaling 1, 6 million Egyptian pounds distributed across multiple categories.

The arts category includes disciplines such as violin performance, film and costume design for cinema, animated films or songs for preschoolers, and theatrical directing.

It also encompasses first architectural works, folk knowledge writing, pottery without a potter’s wheel, and caricature painting.

The literature field invites submissions in contemporary fiction, very short stories, classical poetry, theatrical poetry texts, critical poetry studies, and linguistic research including lexicon phenomena and translation.

In social sciences, categories include history and archaeology, geography and environmental studies, philosophy and sociology, educational sciences and psychology, media and communication, administrative sciences, documentation and museums, and digital culture and artificial intelligence.

Legal and economic sciences cover topics such as digital banking, blockchain technology, AI legal protections, banking options regulation, Gulf-Iran relations, Egypt’s regional role, religious influence on citizenship, and civil society and human rights.

Applicants must be Egyptian citizens, provide four work copies, a two-page CV, ID photo, bank account proof, and upload all documents onto a USB drive, with specific requirements for submitted work depending on category.