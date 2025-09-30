Egyptian Parliament Finalizes Criminal Procedure Law After Extensive Debates

The Egyptian Parliament released a detailed statement outlining the lengthy legislative process behind the new Criminal Procedure Law, which has undergone multiple stages within the legislative chambers since its inception.





The drafting process lasted approximately 28 months, during which the subcommittee held 28 meetings totaling 80 hours of work over 14 months involving lawmakers, legal advisors, and representatives from various ministries.

In addition to the subcommittee’s efforts, the bill was approved in principle by the Council of Ministers on August 22, 2024, and served as a foundation for further discussions.

The joint committee convened for 37 sessions, amounting to 35 hours of deliberation, with participation from judicial, legislative, and human rights institutions.

Parliament discussed the draft law in 12 general sessions attended by 212 deputies before engaging in detailed discussions across 14 additional sessions, during which 612 amendments were proposed.

The final vote on the law took place on April 29, 2025, culminating in its approval after extensive debates and modifications.

The legal reform received broad acclaim, with Justice Minister Addan Finjri emphasizing its role in establishing a just judiciary that protects human rights and promotes stability, while Legal Affairs Minister Mahmoud Fawzi highlighted its alignment with constitutional obligations.

Foreign Minister and Immigration Minister Badr Abdel Aaty called the law a sincere national initiative that aligns with modern standards and enhances human rights conditions, with Bar Association Head Abdel Halim Allam praising its reinforcement of constitutional guarantees for the right to defense.

Judge Mohamed Al-Awani remarked that the discussions took place within a democratic atmosphere, and Dr, Moheira Khattab, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Council, noted its human rights approach consistent with international standards.

On September 21, 2025, the President issued an objection to eight articles of the law, citing considerations for clarity, practicality, and legal precision, and recommended their review.

The Parliament responded positively to the presidential veto, viewing it as support for the rule of law, and scheduled its inclusion in the agenda of the upcoming session on October 1, 2025.