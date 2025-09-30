Egypt News

Egyptian Parliament Finalizes Criminal Procedure Law After Extensive Debates

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Parliament released a detailed statement outlining the lengthy legislative process behind the new Criminal Procedure Law, which has undergone multiple stages within the legislative chambers since its inception.

Egyptian Parliament Finalizes Criminal Procedure Law After Extensive Debates

The drafting process lasted approximately 28 months, during which the subcommittee held 28 meetings totaling 80 hours of work over 14 months involving lawmakers, legal advisors, and representatives from various ministries.

In addition to the subcommittee’s efforts, the bill was approved in principle by the Council of Ministers on August 22, 2024, and served as a foundation for further discussions.

The joint committee convened for 37 sessions, amounting to 35 hours of deliberation, with participation from judicial, legislative, and human rights institutions.

Parliament discussed the draft law in 12 general sessions attended by 212 deputies before engaging in detailed discussions across 14 additional sessions, during which 612 amendments were proposed.

The final vote on the law took place on April 29, 2025, culminating in its approval after extensive debates and modifications.

The legal reform received broad acclaim, with Justice Minister Addan Finjri emphasizing its role in establishing a just judiciary that protects human rights and promotes stability, while Legal Affairs Minister Mahmoud Fawzi highlighted its alignment with constitutional obligations.

Foreign Minister and Immigration Minister Badr Abdel Aaty called the law a sincere national initiative that aligns with modern standards and enhances human rights conditions, with Bar Association Head Abdel Halim Allam praising its reinforcement of constitutional guarantees for the right to defense.

Judge Mohamed Al-Awani remarked that the discussions took place within a democratic atmosphere, and Dr, Moheira Khattab, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Council, noted its human rights approach consistent with international standards.

On September 21, 2025, the President issued an objection to eight articles of the law, citing considerations for clarity, practicality, and legal precision, and recommended their review.

The Parliament responded positively to the presidential veto, viewing it as support for the rule of law, and scheduled its inclusion in the agenda of the upcoming session on October 1, 2025.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.