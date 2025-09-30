Egyptian Cultural Welfare Initiatives Launch Educational Campaigns in Qalyubia Schools

The General Authority for Cultural Palaces, headed by Major General Khaled Al-Laban, initiated the first cultural convoy activities for the new academic year within Qalyubia schools involving diverse educational programs.





These activities are part of the Ministry of Culture's efforts to promote awareness and foster Egyptian children's personalities through a mixture of educational and creative activities.





At the Martyr Osama Nassar School in Qaha, a lecture titled 'Culture and Its Role in Society's Advancement' was delivered by Ayman Samir Mohamedy, director of Qaha Culture House.





The lecture emphasized the importance of culture in shaping new generations' awareness, cultivating positive values, and building cohesive communities.





Following the lecture, an arts workshop focused on string art was conducted, succeeded by a storytelling session and a face painting activity for students.





Qaha Culture House also organized a lecture at the Qaha Girls' Religious Institute, titled 'Encouraging Youth to Patriotism, ' presented by Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Hassan.





This session highlighted the significance of instilling national loyalty among youth and their role in community service and future development.





In Sadioun Basic Education School, a cultural lecture on 'The Pyramids of Ancient Egypt' was held, featuring Dr, Ezzat Sherif, a former senior inspector at the Ministry of Antiquities, who detailed the history and achievements of Egypt's ancient rulers.





The event concluded with an open dialogue aimed at deepening students' understanding and encouraging cultural discussion.

Qenaqet Culture Palace welcomed students for a lecture on 'Religious Architecture in Islamic Eras, ' presented by Nagwa Ibrahim and Nivin Saeed from the Archaeological Awareness Department, exploring Islamic architectural styles and their cultural significance.

The activities are part of broader efforts by the Qalyubia Culture Branch, led by artist Yasser Farid, which includes a water conservation art workshop for children in Shebin El-Qanater and a dressmaking workshop at the Benha Culture Palace's Women's Club.

These initiatives aim to expand cultural education and creativity among school students, enhance their awareness of their history and heritage, and discuss societal issues.