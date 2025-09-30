Egyptian Housing Minister Confirms No Applicant Holds Multiple ‘Beit Watani’ Plots

Egypt's Minister of Housing, Sherif El Sharkawy, clarified that no applicant has secured more than one plot of land in the 'Beit Watani' initiative.

During a phone interview with Ahmed Musa on Sada El Balad channel, the minister confirmed that 2004 plots were offered in New Cairo during the latest round of distribution.

He emphasized that there are no available spaces currently designated for additional land offers in New Cairo and that all added sites were carefully selected for their strategic importance.

El Sharkawy dismissed rumors suggesting leftover plots are being allocated arbitrarily, reaffirming the government's strict land allocation governance.

He stated that each applicant is entitled to only one plot and that there has been no favoritism in land distribution at any stage of the project.

The minister also announced an extension of the application deadline to October 8 to accommodate needs of Egyptians residing abroad.

Furthermore, all requests for the 'Beit Watani' initiative have been met, and additional lands have been offered to address late transfers within the project.