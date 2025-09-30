Egypt News

Egyptian Housing Minister Confirms No Applicant Holds Multiple ‘Beit Watani’ Plots

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Minister of Housing, Sherif El Sharkawy, clarified that no applicant has secured more than one plot of land in the 'Beit Watani' initiative.

During a phone interview with Ahmed Musa on Sada El Balad channel, the minister confirmed that 2004 plots were offered in New Cairo during the latest round of distribution.

He emphasized that there are no available spaces currently designated for additional land offers in New Cairo and that all added sites were carefully selected for their strategic importance.

El Sharkawy dismissed rumors suggesting leftover plots are being allocated arbitrarily, reaffirming the government's strict land allocation governance.

He stated that each applicant is entitled to only one plot and that there has been no favoritism in land distribution at any stage of the project.

The minister also announced an extension of the application deadline to October 8 to accommodate needs of Egyptians residing abroad.

Furthermore, all requests for the 'Beit Watani' initiative have been met, and additional lands have been offered to address late transfers within the project.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.