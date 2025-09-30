Egypt Launches National Strategy for Smart Cities in New Urban Development Era

Egyptian Minister of Housing Sharif El Sherbini announced the launch of the national smart cities strategy in Egypt's new urban development phase focusing on the new cities sector.

The initiative was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Minister of Communications Amr Talaat, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment Manal El Wazir, Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber, Giza Governor Adel Naggara, Swiss Ambassador Andreas Baum, and Stefan Gimbbert of the World Bank alongside numerous government officials and development partners.

Minister El Sherbini emphasized that the strategy signifies a new milestone in Egypt's vision of a 'New Republic' and aims to transform urban challenges into economic and social opportunities.

He explained that smart cities are a strategic choice to promote sustainable urban environments, balance economic growth, and conserve natural resources through integrated sectoral development.

The minister highlighted that these cities are not solely technological but are fundamentally human-centered environments designed to enhance citizens' quality of life.

El Sherbini underscored that the strategy aligns with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's Egypt Vision 2030, and called for active participation from public, private, and civil society sectors to realize this ambitious national project.

The launch event featured representatives from various ministries and agencies including the General Authority for Urban Planning, New Urban Communities Authority, Social Housing Fund, Central Agency for Reconstruction, and major real estate, telecom, and international development organizations.