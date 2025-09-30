Funeral Arrangements for Former Helwan University President Dr. Yasser Sakir Announced

Helwan University, under the leadership of Dr, Sayed Kandil, announced the passing of Dr, Yasser Sakir, a distinguished Architecture Professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts and a former president of the university.

His death marks the end of a significant academic and administrative career marked by numerous contributions to higher education in Egypt.

The funeral prayer is scheduled for today, Tuesday, September 30, immediately after the Asr prayer at Al-Sayeda Nefisa Mosque in Abageyah.

He will be buried in the family graves at the Bostan cemeteries in the Khalifa district.

Dr, Sayed Kandil emphasized that Dr, Sakir was a role model characterized by dedication and sincerity in serving both the university and the academic community.

His leadership tenure, beginning in 2012, was marked by notable developments in infrastructure, student activities, and scientific research at Helwan University.

A graduate of the same university’s Faculty of Fine Arts, Dr, Sakir specialized in architecture and advanced through academic ranks to earn his PhD.

He held several prominent academic positions within the college and contributed significantly to both scientific and artistic fields.