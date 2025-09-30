Ancient Egyptian Secrets Revealed in New Documentaries on Al Watania Channel

Starting today, Al Watania Channel will premiere a series of new documentaries exploring ancient Egyptian history and artifacts.

The network aims to celebrate Egypt’s rich cultural heritage, emphasizing its foundational role in shaping Egyptian identity.

The first film, 'The Sphinx: Guardian Lion, ' airs at 11 PM and details the construction of the Great Sphinx of Giza, one of the world's most iconic monuments.

Additional documentaries include 'King Tut: Secrets of the Golden Tomb, ' exploring the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by Howard Carter in 1922 and the mysterious events surrounding it.

Another film, 'Aton: Unveiling the Lost City, ' investigates a 3400-year-old ancient city founded by Pharaoh Amenhotep III in Luxor.

The documentary 'The Mummy Issue' delves into ancient embalming techniques and the materials used by Egyptian morticians.

These documentaries aim to provide viewers with a deep understanding of Egypt’s ancient civilization and its enduring mysteries.