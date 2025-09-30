Last Day of Summer 2025 Promotional Sale Announced by Ministry of Supply

The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade announced that today, September 30th, marks the final day of the 2025 summer clearance sale.

This promotional event aims to offer products at prices lower than those available in other markets to attract consumers.

Regulatory authorities are intensifying their campaigns across markets to monitor discount offers and prevent deceptive practices.

The Consumer Protection Agency continues to receive complaints through the hotlines, with number 19588, regarding fake discounts and substandard goods.

Violators found engaging in misleading sales practices are subject to legal proceedings, including fines and potential prosecution.

Market inspections are ongoing, with field visits conducted by the Ministry’s specialized departments to ensure compliance with announced discounts.

Consumers are encouraged to verify offers and report any suspicious activities to protect their rights during the promotional period.