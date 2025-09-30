Egypt Announces October 2025-2026 Affordable and Luxury Umrah Packages

Many Egyptian citizens are beginning to explore the best available Umrah packages for October 2025-2026 without including flight ticket costs, as the travel season approaches.

Mohamed Abed, a member of the Tourism Companies Chamber, revealed detailed pricing for these programs, noting price variations depending on accommodation level and package type.

Economic Umrah packages for 2026 start from 18, 000 Egyptian pounds, excluding flight tickets, representing the most budget-friendly option for travelers.

Four-star Umrah programs are priced from 26, 000 pounds, while five-star packages begin at 36, 000 pounds, with prices fluctuating based on accommodation details, duration, and flight type.

To book an Umrah trip, applicants must provide a valid passport with at least six months validity, along with two recent white-background photographs.

Women are required to adhere to hijab protocols during the photographic process, while a certified health report from a government clinic and the receipt of the health check fee are also necessary.

For passport issuance, applicants should submit documents including military service exemption or record for males, a valid national ID, recent photographs, proof of marital status for women, and payment slips, all processed through the Passport Authority at the Ministry of Interior.

All required documents must be submitted within official deadlines to ensure proper processing of the travel documents according to official regulations.