Former Egyptian Minister of Health Mourns Passing of Dr. Yasser Saqr, Renowned Academic Leader

Dr, Adel Adawi, former Minister of Health, expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Dr, Yasser Saqr, the former president of Helwan University, who departed in recent hours leaving a significant academic and scientific legacy.





Adawi described Saqr as a cherished colleague, a distinguished professor, and one of Egypt’s top university presidents, emphasizing his contributions to both academia and research.

Dr, Yasser Saqr graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts at Helwan University, specializing in architecture, and advanced through academic ranks to earn his doctorate in the field.

Throughout his career, Saqr held several esteemed academic positions within the university and contributed numerous scientific and artistic initiatives.

His death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Egyptian higher education, respected for his leadership and scholarly achievements.

Adawi prayed for Saqr’s soul to be granted mercy and expressed his sincere condolences to his family and close friends.

The academic community and students from Helwan University mourn the departure of one of its most influential leaders and educators, recognizing his lasting impact.