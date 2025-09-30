Egypt News

Former Egyptian Minister of Health Mourns Passing of Dr. Yasser Saqr, Renowned Academic Leader

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Adel Adawi, former Minister of Health, expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Dr, Yasser Saqr, the former president of Helwan University, who departed in recent hours leaving a significant academic and scientific legacy.

Former Egyptian Minister of Health Mourns Passing of Dr. Yasser Saqr, Renowned Academic Leader

Adawi described Saqr as a cherished colleague, a distinguished professor, and one of Egypt’s top university presidents, emphasizing his contributions to both academia and research.

Dr, Yasser Saqr graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts at Helwan University, specializing in architecture, and advanced through academic ranks to earn his doctorate in the field.

Throughout his career, Saqr held several esteemed academic positions within the university and contributed numerous scientific and artistic initiatives.

His death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Egyptian higher education, respected for his leadership and scholarly achievements.

Adawi prayed for Saqr’s soul to be granted mercy and expressed his sincere condolences to his family and close friends.

The academic community and students from Helwan University mourn the departure of one of its most influential leaders and educators, recognizing his lasting impact.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.