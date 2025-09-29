Rare Recording Reveals Nasser’s Insights on Egypt’s 1967 Defeat and Arab Challenges

A rare recording of the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser, broadcast on Al Arabiya, provides an in-depth look at Egypt's struggles following the 1967 defeat.

In a recorded telephone call with former Mauritanian President Moktar Ould Daddah, Nasser expressed that it was shameful for Egypt to ask for help, emphasizing that the Algerians did not support them financially.

He acknowledged that countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Libya contributed financially, pointing out that support came after a significant conference aimed at supporting Egypt.

Nasser described the extent of the devastation, mentioning the displacement of half a million Egyptians from the Suez Canal area, the destruction of oil and fertilizer industries, and how Egypt had to rely on self-sufficiency through increased taxes.

He highlighted the psychological toll on Egyptians, stating that Arab internal politics caused more mental anguish than their Israeli adversaries, and noted that public disagreements often contrasted with behind-the-scenes understanding.

Addressing the situation in the Palestinian territories, Nasser revealed that Egypt was on the front line, with only 200 meters separating them from Israeli-controlled territory, specifically the Suez Canal.

He expressed concern about the capabilities of Arab armies, questioning whether Iraqi, Syrian, and Jordanian forces could effectively liberate their lands, and warned that within 30 years, much of the land might be lost to Israeli settlements.

Nasser pointed to differences in Arab political stances, saying some factions publicly criticize Israel while internally focusing on internal conflicts that divert attention from fighting against Israel, particularly noting that some are not actively engaged in the battle against Israel but are preoccupied with other disputes.