Samir Gattas Highlights Trump-Bennett Agreement Benefits for Gaza and Civilian Safety

Samir Gattas, head of the Middle East Strategic Studies Forum, provided a detailed analysis of the announced agreement between U, S, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his interview with Amr Adib on the show Al-Hekaya, Gattas clarified that what occurred during the press conference was an agreement with significant benefits for the Palestinian people.

He identified three main gains, with the first and most crucial being the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza.

The second benefit highlighted was the rejection of Israeli sovereignty claims and land annexation efforts in the West Bank.

Gattas emphasized that the third and perhaps most important achievement is bringing an end to ongoing conflict, underscoring the importance of ending war.

He pointed out that factions opposing the agreement, while allowed to delay and maneuver, should consider the hardships of civilians and public suffering.

Gattas also underscored the severe human toll in Gaza, citing former Israeli Chief of Staff Heilavi, who confirmed approximately 200, 000 Palestinians wounded or killed.

He quoted a former military intelligence chief stating that Palestinians are being killed deliberately to weaken their awareness and resistance.

The political analyst highlighted that daily violence results in around 100 Palestinian casualties, which he called a tragedy that should not be dismissed as mere tactical losses.

Gattas argued that the true benefits lie in ending daily suffering and violence, advocating for policies prioritizing the overall Palestinian cause and the people's well-being.

He stressed that decisions should focus on the collective interests of the entire Palestinian population, not just specific factions or political groups.