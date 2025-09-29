Egyptian Administrative Prosecution Reveals New Details in Ancient Bracelet Theft Case

Mohamed Sameer, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Administrative Prosecution, provided new insights into the case involving the theft of a 3000-year-old archaeological bracelet.

He stated that the prosecution responded immediately upon discovering the incident and directed the chief of the administrative prosecution, Mohamed Shennawy, to lead the investigation.

Recent inspections aimed to identify procedural failures and administrative shortcomings that allowed the theft to occur, according to Sameer.

He emphasized that the bracelet's value lies in its historical significance, as it predates many civilizations, rather than its gold content.

Sameer explained that there were procedural and security lapses in the handling and storage of the relic within the restoration workshop that contributed to the incident.

He noted that the workshop lacked surveillance cameras, a common security measure, but highlighted that technological solutions could prevent similar breaches in the future.

The spokesperson clarified that the conservator was able to exit with the bracelet without inspection because there were no checkpoints or monitoring mechanisms inside the workshop, which violates standard protocols.

He revealed that the absence of a documented process for handling the item after its arrival at the workshop made it challenging to track its movement and strict oversight.