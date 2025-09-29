Samir Omar Criticizes Trump’s Political Card, Highlights Egyptian Solution as More Realistic

Samir Omar, head of the news channels sector at the United Media Services Company, described Donald Trump's recent political move as a political maneuver aimed at distracting the region and buying time.

During a dialogue with host Neshat Al-Dahi on the program 'Bal Waraqa Wal Qalam' broadcast on TEN TV, Omar stated that the American paper faces no rejection from Washington and mentioned that Trump, in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, contacted Qatar to apologize for the recent Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

He argued that what is happening is a political circus designed to waste time, asserting that the real solution requires adherence to international law and legitimacy.

Omar emphasized that stability depends on providing the Arab side with a solid ground to build upon, considering Egypt's proposal as more practical and implementable.

He pointed out that Egypt’s plan maintains Palestinian rights, advances the two-state solution, and discusses reconstruction without forcing displacement of people.

The official noted that the talk of a ceasefire remains without a clear timeline, which severely limits the chances for progress toward resolution.

He called for a genuine commitment to peace efforts and warned that the current political games only prolong the conflict without producing tangible results.