Egyptian Weather Forecast: Dense Fog and Wind Activity Expected Across the Country

The General Authority for Meteorology has announced the upcoming weather conditions across Egypt for Tuesday.





The forecast indicates a mild autumn morning with temperatures rising to hot levels during the day across most regions.





The southern parts of Sinai and the southern governorates are expected to experience very high temperatures.





Nighttime temperatures will be moderate, offering some relief after the daytime heat.





Dense fog is forecasted to form in the morning, particularly on roads leading to and from northern Egypt, Cairo, the Canal cities, and central Sinai.





Low clouds are anticipated over northern parts of the country through to Cairo, potentially causing light drizzle in some areas.





Maritime navigation could face disruptions in parts of the Red Sea, Suez Gulf, with wind speeds between 30 to 50 km/h and wave heights of 2 to 3 meters.











