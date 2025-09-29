Egyptian Party Elects Abbas Helmi as President in Uncontested Vote

The voting process for Abbas Helmi's leadership of the Homeland Protectors Party has commenced, following the withdrawal of the sole challenger, former Higher Education Minister Ashraf El Shahi.





Party officials, provincial secretaries, and eligible members have participated in the referendum held at the Cairo New District Conference Hall.





The election coincides with a period of internal party renewal and strategic planning for upcoming political activities.





Observers note that Abbas Helmi's unopposed candidacy reflects a consolidation of support within the party ranks.





The voting process is being closely monitored to ensure transparency and adherence to electoral procedures.





The results are expected to be announced shortly after the voting concludes, with official statements foreseen from party representatives.





This development is seen as a key step in strengthening the party’s organizational structure and political influence in Egypt.















































