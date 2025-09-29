Egypt News

Members of Homeland Guardians Gather for Party Leadership Election Conference

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Members, leaders, and cadres of Homeland Guardians are converging to participate in the extraordinary general conference to elect a new party president following the passing of former leader Jalal Al-Haridi.

The party is holding its conference today, Monday, to select a successor to the late Jalal Al-Haridi, who recently passed away.

The event marks a significant step in the party's ongoing leadership transition process amid national political developments.

Attendance includes senior party officials and active members committed to shaping the party's future direction.

The conference proceedings are expected to include discussions, speeches, and voting among eligible delegates.

The party aims to unify support around the most suitable candidate to uphold its policies and strategic goals.

The election results are anticipated to influence larger regional and political dynamics within the country.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


