Minister Manal Awad and Governor Ibrahim Saber Oversee Urban Development Projects in Cairo

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Minister of Local Development Manal Awad met with Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects across various streets and districts in Cairo, with particular attention to Ibrahim Street in Korba, Heliopolis, and several streets in Al-Atsba area in Moski.

Minister Awad emphasized the ministry’s commitment to restoring the aesthetic and urban appeal of vital streets and regions in the capital, aiming to eliminate undesirable and chaotic phenomena for the safety and comfort of residents and visitors.

Governor Saber reported that the governorate is continuously monitoring development initiatives in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Development and the Urban Coordination Agency to preserve Cairo’s architectural and cultural identity.

The discussion also covered the implementation rates of development and service projects for the current fiscal year 2025-2026, including road paving, street lighting, waste management, and environmental improvement efforts.

Awad stressed the importance of strict enforcement against illegal construction and unauthorized land changes, urging immediate removal and legal action against violations detected early.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts of Cairo’s executive agencies to improve solid waste collection, street cleaning, and recycling processes, with the goal of enhancing urban hygiene and civic beauty during ongoing urban renewal projects.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

