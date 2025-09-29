Egypt News

Minister of Labor Leads Inspection Campaign in New Administrative Capital

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Minister of Labor Mohamed Jabrann conducted an extensive inspection tour across various work sites within the New Administrative Capital of Egypt amidst ongoing safety and health evaluations.

The campaign, organized by the Central Department for Occupational Safety and Health, aims to monitor compliance with safety standards and ensure workers are equipped with proper protective gear.

Jabrann emphasized that the initiative seeks to verify the commitment of facilities to occupational safety regulations and the proper use of safety equipment to protect workers and production tools.

During the inspections, some enterprises were instructed to cease operations due to non-compliance with safety regulations, with activities only allowed to resume after meeting safety standards.

The Minister mandated that awareness seminars be held for workers to reinforce the importance of safety procedures and occupational health measures.

He confirmed that these campaigns will be carried out across all governorates as part of the ministry’s plan to safeguard worker lives and foster a secure working environment.

Jabrann highlighted that the enforcement of the newly enacted Labor Law No, 14 of 2025 is a priority to ensure a decent professional environment across various sectors.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


