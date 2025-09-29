Egypt News

Egypt Prepares for Key Mediterranean Environment Conference in Cairo with Final Consultations in Greece

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Environment concluded its participation in the contact points meeting of the Barcelona Convention in Athens, which serves as the final preparatory session before the upcoming Conference of the Parties in Cairo scheduled for December 2 to 5.

Ministerial Acting Minister Manal Awwad emphasized that hosting the conference underscores Egypt's successful track record in international environmental and climate conferences, following notable events like COP14 in 2018 and COP27 in 2022.

Egypt’s delegation included Dr, Heba Shaarawy, Head of the Central Administration for Coasts, Lakes, and Ports, along with Hala Ibrahim, Director General of Crisis Management and Regional Emergency Coordination, contributing to drafting final resolutions for the conference.

The meeting aimed to finalize draft decisions, which will be adopted during the COP, with Egypt leading the working group responsible for formulating the Cairo Declaration set for release at the close of the COP.

On the sidelines, the Egyptian team held a dialogue with the current chair of the Barcelona Convention, representing Slovenia, to exchange insights and forecast scenarios for Egypt’s upcoming presidency of the conference.

During the gathering, a documentary showcasing Egypt’s achievements in hosting previous environment-related conferences was presented, highlighting efforts in biodiversity and climate change negotiations.

Preparations for the conference are progressing within the framework of current arrangements, with Egypt asserting its readiness to host a successful event that addresses regional environmental challenges.

