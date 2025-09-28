Egypt’s Health Campaign Delivers Over 105 Million Free Services in 74 Days

The Ministry of Health and Population announced that more than 105 million, two hundred thirty-eight thousand, nine hundred forty-eight free medical services have been provided across Egypt within 74 days since the launch of the third edition of the '100 Days of Health' campaign.

The campaign commenced on July 15, 2025, as part of efforts to improve healthcare services nationwide, aligning with directives from Dr, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development, and the Minister of Health.

According to an official statement, on the most recent Friday alone, nearly 420, 000 free medical services were delivered, with the campaign involving 12 different sectors working collaboratively.

These sectors collectively contributed approximately 23, 600 services through primary care, alongside 189, 000 treatments, and numerous initiatives supporting public health and mental wellness.

Specifically, the Preventive Medicine sector provided over 7, 500 health services, and the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes contributed nearly 46, 000 services.

Additional support was given by the National Ambulance Service with over 5, 000 emergency services, and specialized hospitals offered more than 9, 000 treatments in their facilities.

Community outreach played a vital role, delivering awareness and health education to over 42, 000 citizens through teams in public areas, clubs, and malls across various governorates to promote health knowledge and utilization of available services.