October 2026 Umrah Pricing Offers from Economy to Five-Star Packages in Egypt

Many Egyptian citizens are actively seeking the best Umrah travel packages, especially those that include flight costs, due to the significance of this religious obligation.

Mohamed Abed, a member of the Tourism Agencies Chamber, revealed detailed pricing information for Umrah programs scheduled for October 2025-2026, noting that prices vary based on accommodation level and program type.

Economical Umrah packages in 2026 start from 32, 000 Egyptian pounds, which include flight tickets, making them the most affordable choice for budget-conscious travelers.

He also stated that four-star Umrah programs begin at 40, 000 pounds, while five-star packages start from 50, 000 pounds, with prices differing depending on lodging details, duration, and airline class.

Regarding required documentation, Abed outlined that travelers must possess a valid passport with at least six months validity, along with two recent, white-background photographs, and a health certificate from official health offices.

Additionally, the necessary documents for obtaining a passport include military service certificates or exemptions, a valid national ID, two recent photographs, and proof of marital status for women.

All documents must be submitted to the Passport Department at the Ministry of Interior, facilitating the official passport issuance process within stipulated timeframes.