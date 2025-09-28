Egypt News

Egyptian Culture Ministry Announces 33rd Arab Music Festival at Cairo Opera House

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Ministry of Culture, represented by the Egyptian Opera House under the leadership of Dr, Alaa Abdel Salam, will hold a press conference this evening at 6 PM in the main theater to unveil details of the upcoming 33rd Arab Music Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place from October 16 to 25 and will be overseen by Maestro Tamir Ghanem, with activities focusing on the anniversary of the late Umm Kulthum, marking 50 years since her passing, with her as the festival’s honorary figure.

The press conference will be attended by members of the higher committee including Maestro Amir Abdel Majid, Dr, Emad Ashour, singer Mohamed Hany, poet Gamal Bakhit, journalist Jasmine Taha Zaki, and several scientists and music experts.

Prominent media professionals, global news agencies, terrestrial and satellite television stations from Arab and foreign countries, as well as representatives of various media outlets and radio networks, will be present.

Additional details about the festival, its lineup, and special events are expected to be revealed during this organized media event.

The event aims to celebrate Egyptian musical heritage while honoring the legacy of Umm Kulthum, and emphasizes Egypt’s cultural prominence in the Arab world.

This year’s festival is part of broader initiatives to promote cultural diplomacy and artistic collaboration across the region and internationally, according to officials.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


