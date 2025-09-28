Egypt to Implement Winter Time Change in 2025 Overnight Transition Scheduled

Egypt is preparing to adopt the 2025 winter time schedule with clocks set back by 60 minutes, marking the end of daylight saving time execution.

According to a cabinet decision issued in April 2023, this change will take effect at midnight on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with clocks moving from 12:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

This adjustment will be applied uniformly across all governorates in Egypt to standardize time changes throughout the country.

The country already began using daylight saving time this year on April 25, as part of the national energy conservation strategy.

This marks the third consecutive year Egypt has reinstated daylight saving time since its reintroduction in 2023.

To adjust smartphones for the new time, users should access phone settings, navigate to additional settings, select date and time, activate automatic updates, and restart devices if necessary.

Changing the clock is critical for citizens in managing daily schedules, work hours, and school timings to ensure synchronization with the new time.

Updates and related information are available through local news sources, with official instructions provided by government authorities and service providers.