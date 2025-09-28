GOP Leader Ismail Musa Highlights Unprecedented Government Focus on Youth Empowerment in Egypt

Captain Ismail Musa, head of the sports committee at the Republican People's Party, emphasized that youth constitute the true treasure of any nation and are fundamental to building the future and achieving comprehensive development.

He stated that the current phase demands empowering young people and providing them with genuine opportunities to participate actively in serving their homeland through work, science, sports, and community initiatives.

Musa pointed out that Egypt prioritizes youth development by integrating them into various sectors of development, recognizing their potential to drive change and make a significant impact.

He affirmed that the government places supporting and empowering youth at the top of its agenda through the launch of ongoing training and qualification programs aimed at capacity building, fostering a sense of belonging, and cultivating leadership, teamwork, and initiative.

According to Musa, sports play a key role in raising awareness among youth and shaping their personalities, highlighting the efforts of the North African Modern Pentathlon Union to expand sports participation across governorates for talent discovery and community service.

He expressed that Egypt needs every conscious, loyal young person with a dream and determination, noting that positive energy and ideas can make a real difference in the nation's development.

Musa concluded that young people are capable leaders of the future, essential for achieving the country's aspirations for stability and growth, urging them to contribute actively towards national progress.