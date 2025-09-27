Egypt News

Ahmed Musa Highlights President Sisi’s Strategic Vision and Clear Stance on Rafah Crossing

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Media personality Ahmed Musa emphasized that President Abdel Fattah Sisi's visit to the Egyptian Military Academy conveyed strong messages reflecting his strategic outlook on regional developments.

He noted that President Sisi addressed the evolution of the Rafah crossing since 2005 and pointed out that Hamas's control over the Palestinian side in 2007 shifted its dynamics.

Musa explained that Israel now controls the Palestinian side of the crossing while Egypt continues to maintain a strict stance of non-engagement with the Israeli military.

He highlighted President Sisi’s clarification that Rafah is designated solely for the movement of individuals, not goods, underscoring Egypt's firm support for the Palestinian cause without becoming involved in conflicts that threaten its stability.

Musa observed that the president's speech echoed the same clear message delivered on October 10, 2023, shortly after the events of October 7, indicating ongoing efforts to prevent regional instability.

He underscored that attacks aimed at the region often appear targeted to destabilize Egypt, reflecting the strategic importance of the country's defensive posture.

Furthermore, Musa questioned whether Hamas's recent actions have genuinely advanced the Palestinian cause or inadvertently provoked harsh Israeli retaliation, complicating regional dynamics.

He affirmed that President Sisi's remarks addressed the Rafah crossing agreements and countered various rumors, reaffirming Egypt's commitment to supporting Palestinians while safeguarding its national security.


