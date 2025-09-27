Egypt Retains Its Seat on ICAO Council During Montreal Election

Egypt has successfully secured its position on the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO Council following elections held during the organization's 42nd General Assembly in Montreal Canada.





The election involved representatives from 193 countries and more than 50 international organizations, reflecting the global significance of the decision.





Egypt’s delegation was led by Civil Aviation Minister Samih Al-Hefny, with support from Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, Egypt’s ambassador to Canada.





Egypt managed to retain its seat for an additional three-year term representing the second category, emphasizing its ongoing role in international aviation governance.





The organization’s election process demonstrated the importance of diplomatic support and strategic campaigning among participating nations.





This victory underscores Egypt’s commitment to active participation in global civil aviation policies and safety standards.

The ICAO Council plays a critical role in setting international aviation regulations, which Egypt will continue to influence through this seat.