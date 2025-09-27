Egypt’s Ministry of Health Reiterates Closure of Dr. Gowda Awad’s Medical Center and Laboratory After Violations

The Ministry of Health and Population announced the re-closure of Dr, Gowda Muhammed Awad's specialized medical center focused on therapeutic nutrition and its associated laboratory in Azbakeya, Cairo, due to violations of health regulations and licensing requirements.





This decision follows directives from Dr, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, aimed at tightening oversight of private healthcare facilities and clinics to ensure public safety.





Dr, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson, stated that the center was reopened despite a one-year suspension issued by the General Medical Syndicate for professional misconduct, violating the medical ethics regulations set by Ministerial Decree No, 238 of 2003.





The center was initially shut down on April 19 after authorities discovered large quantities of unidentified medications and medical substances, along with expired drugs and chemicals intended for laboratory use.





It was also reported that Dr, Gowda used his name to promote drugs and treatments via social media platforms, violating Law No, 206 of 2017, which regulates advertising of health products and services, as well as laws related to medical practice.





Hisham Zaki, head of the Central Administration for Non-Governmental and Licensed Treatment Facilities, confirmed that the doctor had tampered with official seals and red wax placed on the center, an act documented in an official report.





During the inspection, the center and laboratory were evacuated of patients, sealed, and re-closed in cooperation with Cairo's Private Treatment Department, with violations referred to investigative authorities and a watchman appointed to prevent reopening without official approval.