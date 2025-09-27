Syrian Judge Issues Absence Warrant for Bashar Assad Over Daraa 2011 Events

A Syrian judge has issued an arrest warrant for former President Bashar Assad related to the events in Daraa in 2011.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the warrant was issued by Judge Tawfiq Alali, the seventh investigative judge in Damascus.

The warrant includes charges such as intentional homicide, torture resulting in death, and deprivation of liberty.

This legal move comes after a lawsuit filed by the families of victims from the Daraa incidents.

The warrant is non-appearance-based, meaning Assad has not been physically detained.

Authorities plan to circulate the warrant through Interpol and pursue the case internationally.

The judicial decision aims to address longstanding allegations linked to the crackdown in Daraa during 2011.