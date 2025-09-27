Egypt Announces October 6th Holiday and Potential Extension in 2025

Many employees in both the public and private sectors are awaiting the official confirmation of Egypt's October 6th holiday in 2025, which marks the 52nd anniversary of victory in the October War.

This national celebration is observed annually, where a public holiday is granted to workers across various sectors, along with students in schools and universities.

It is expected that the Cabinet will decide to postpone the holiday to Thursday, October 9th, 2025, extending it until Saturday, October 11th, forming a long weekend of three days.

Employees of ministries, government agencies, and public and private companies will receive paid leave on this occasion to commemorate the victory.

According to the new labor law, employees across the private sector are entitled to an annual paid leave that varies based on their length of service, with specific provisions for shorter durations for those employed less than a year.

The law also grants additional leave days to persons with disabilities and individuals of short stature, offering them 45 days annually as part of the state's support policies for vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, employees with less than six months of continuous service are eligible for a prorated annual leave, provided their employment period exceeds this minimum duration, while those in high-risk or remote jobs get an extra seven days added to their leave.

This legislative move aims to improve working conditions, balance employee rights and duties, and offer special protections for workers facing challenging environments.