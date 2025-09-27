Justice Party Announces Preliminary Candidate List for Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

The Justice Party is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 1:30 PM at its headquarters to unveil its electoral program and key priorities for the upcoming phase.

During the event, the party will reveal its initial list of candidates competing for parliamentary seats, aiming to demonstrate its strategic approach to participation in the elections.

The party intends to present a comprehensive vision for managing the electoral process and enhancing its political presence within the national landscape.

This move reflects Justice Party's commitment to providing serious alternatives and practical approaches to national issues affecting citizens.

The announcement underscores the party's determination to contest the parliamentary elections with a realistic yet ambitious agenda that balances political reform and developmental needs.

Its strategy includes establishing a clear roadmap for the upcoming period, aimed at strengthening the party's role as an influential political force.

The event will also serve as a platform for the party to communicate its priorities and strategies for addressing the country's challenges through a unified political front.