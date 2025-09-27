Egypt News

Justice Party Announces Preliminary Candidate List for Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Justice Party is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 1:30 PM at its headquarters to unveil its electoral program and key priorities for the upcoming phase.

During the event, the party will reveal its initial list of candidates competing for parliamentary seats, aiming to demonstrate its strategic approach to participation in the elections.

The party intends to present a comprehensive vision for managing the electoral process and enhancing its political presence within the national landscape.

This move reflects Justice Party's commitment to providing serious alternatives and practical approaches to national issues affecting citizens.

The announcement underscores the party's determination to contest the parliamentary elections with a realistic yet ambitious agenda that balances political reform and developmental needs.

Its strategy includes establishing a clear roadmap for the upcoming period, aimed at strengthening the party's role as an influential political force.

The event will also serve as a platform for the party to communicate its priorities and strategies for addressing the country's challenges through a unified political front.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.