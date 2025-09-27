Egyptian Cultural Authorities to Launch ‘Om Kalthoum’ Exhibition Featuring Works by People of Determination

The General Authority for Books and Documents in Egypt is set to open an art exhibition in honor of Om Kalthoum, featuring artwork created by individuals with special needs.

The opening will be led by Dr, Osama Talaat at 11 am on Sunday, September 28, with the exhibition scheduled to run for three days in the Music Hall of the Dar Al-Kutub library.

This initiative highlights the artistic talents of people of determination, aiming to preserve the legacy of the legendary Egyptian singer Om Kalthoum, whose name will also be commemorated in the upcoming Year of Om Kalthoum in 2025.

The exhibition is organized by the Committee for the Care of People of Determination at the Madhi Sporting Club, showcasing works produced over a month following intensive training and artistic supervision by painter Nagat Sedky.

Participants' talents were nurtured and refined to express their love for Om Kalthoum’s voice and her timeless artistic heritage through vibrant, innovative paintings.

Dr, Osama Talaat emphasized that the exhibition underscores Om Kalthoum’s status as an everlasting symbol of Egyptian art and a source of inspiration for the Arab world.

He also highlighted the Ministry of Culture's commitment, along with Dar Al-Kutub, to supporting the arts as a means of inclusion and empowerment for people of determination, showcasing their meaningful contributions to Egypt’s cultural scene.