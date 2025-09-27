Egyptian Labor Law Clarifies Penalties for Worker Assaults and Misconduct

Article 127, clause 9 of Egypt's new Labor Law authorizes employers to legally dismiss employees without prior warning or compensation if the employee attacks the employer, general manager, or supervisors during or due to work activities.

The law specifies definitive cases for permanent employee dismissal, including proven assaults on the employer or managers during work, or severe attacks on superiors that occur at work or because of work.

Employees engaging in activities such as competing with the employer in the same field, being intoxicated or drug-influenced during work hours, or impersonating or submitting forged documents face termination.

Other grounds for dismissal include employees causing significant damage due to errors, provided the employer reports the incident to authorities within 24 days of awareness.

Repeated neglect of safety instructions, especially if these are documented and publicly posted despite warnings, can lead to dismissal.

Absences exceeding twenty days intermittently or more than ten consecutive days without a valid reason, after receiving a written warning, constitute grounds for termination.

Finally, employees revealing company secrets that result in substantial damage are subject to dismissal under the provisions of the law.