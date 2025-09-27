Egypt News

Egyptian Officials Discuss President Sisi’s Military Academy Visit and Property Repatriation Strategies

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Television talk shows on Friday focused on various significant domestic and international issues celebrated by multiple channels in Egypt.

Egypt's Housing Ministry announced mechanisms for reclaiming deposits paid for 'Beit Watan' properties by Egyptians abroad, with spokesperson Amr Khattab revealing over 15, 000 applications for land plots in the latest project phase.

Khattab stated that the ministry responded to the high demand by increasing available plots from 3, 000 to 15, 000, covering 25 new cities and serving thousands of expatriates.

Popular TV host Amr Adib analyzed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent UN speech, asserting that Netanyahu achieved all his regional objectives without significant opposition.

Adib emphasized that Netanyahu's success spanned issues involving Hezbollah, Hamas, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, reflecting a comprehensive strategic impact.

The same program highlighted President Sisi's visit to the Egyptian Military Academy, describing it as a message-rich event critical for national security and military preparedness.

Adib also pointed out that the President’s speech clarified key internal and external issues affecting national security and policy directions.

President El Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to keep the Rafah crossing open despite it being destroyed four times over the past two years during conflicts involving Palestinian factions.

He emphasized that Egypt has not closed the border to humanitarian aid, criticizing the destruction of the passage and highlighting issues around the Philadelphia corridor breach last year.

Political science professor Hassan Salama interpreted Sisi’s academy visit as a potent signal to future officers about safeguarding Egypt’s national interests amid complex regional challenges.

Salama added that this step underscores Egypt’s dedication to enhancing military education and preparing its youth for emerging regional threats and international complexities.


