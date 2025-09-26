Egypt News

Amr Adib Highlights President Sisi’s Military Academy Speech as Clear Reflection of Egypt’s Stance

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Media host Amr Adib emphasized that President Abdel Fattah Sisi's recent visit to the Egyptian Military Academy conveyed highly significant messages that mark a shift in presenting Egypt's strategic outlook.

During his program 'Al Hikaya' on MBC Egypt, Adib explained that the president's speech served to clearly articulate Egypt's internal and external issues impacting public opinion.

He noted that Sisi addressed key national challenges with unprecedented clarity, covering topics from education to economic struggles and regional issues.

Adib described the speech as more than formal words, characterizing it as a compact, detailed message that accurately reflects Egypt’s position.

The presenter highlighted that Sisi aimed to inform the Egyptian people about the government’s management of strategic files and was keen to keep the public informed.

He pointed out this approach underscores the leadership’s commitment to transparency and citizen engagement in understanding national and regional developments.

Furthermore, Adib discussed the president’s candidness regarding Suez Canal losses resulting from regional and international developments, seeing this as key to government communication.

He concluded that Sisi’s consistent linkage between citizens and economic and social realities fosters public confidence in Egypt’s ability to overcome challenges.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


