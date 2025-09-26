Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture Denies Use of Ethylene to Accelerate Tomato Ripening

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation issued a statement denying reports circulating on social media about the spraying of tomatoes with ethylene to hasten their ripening and external coloring.

The ministry clarified that these claims are false and explained that the white coloration found inside tomatoes is caused by various factors, including high temperatures during ripening which lead to heat stress.

Temperature fluctuations, involving increases and decreases during the ripening period, can affect lycopene pigment formation, responsible for the red color of tomatoes.

Additionally, deficiencies in potassium and calcium fertilization, or excess nitrogen fertilization, are identified as contributing factors to the white interior of the fruit.

The ministry emphasized that these causes, whether alone or combined, are responsible for the white coloration and have no connection to the application of any coloring substances on the fruits.

Officials assured the public that consuming tomatoes exposed to these environmental and nutritional factors does not pose any health risks.

The Ministry urged media outlets and social media users to verify information with official sources to prevent misinformation and public confusion.