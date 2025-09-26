President Sisi Responds to Attacks on Embassies and Regional Challenges

President Abdel Fattah Sisi visited the Egyptian Military Academy for a strategic inspection, accompanied by top military officials, to review training activities and foster national pride.





During the visit, President Sisi participated in dawn prayers with students and observed training exercises, emphasizing discipline and dedication among future national leaders.





In a speech at the academy, the President discussed regional developments and internal reforms, highlighting the importance of continuous educational and skill development for Egyptian youth.





He expressed pride in the commitment of students and professionals, reaffirming that ongoing visits aim to monitor student welfare and enhance educational programs to build a competent national workforce.





Sisi underlined that Egypt’s youth represent hope for the future and urged sustained focus on their development across all regions of the country.





Regarding Egypt’s efforts in human development, the President highlighted the Military Medical College as a response to national aspirations for quality education, healthcare, and protection for young Egyptians.





He called upon media, religious institutions, and community leaders to play active roles in fostering societal stability and positive change, urging unity and responsible engagement.





Discussing the internal situation, Sisi praised economic and security progress while acknowledging regional challenges that caused significant revenue losses for the Suez Canal and called for lessons from other nations' resilience.





He praised the awareness and resilience of Egyptian citizens, noting their strong reactions to current challenges, and emphasized that the region's critical stage demands careful, well-calculated actions to avoid risks.





Sisi lauded the Egyptian people's awareness, resilience since 2011, despite conspiracies and hardships faced, and addressed ongoing developments in Gaza, reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to cease hostilities and aid reconstruction efforts.





He condemned the assaults on Egyptian embassies abroad, attributing some acts to ignorance and others to malicious intent by hostile elements, affirming Egypt's peaceful stance and resilience against harm.





The President acknowledged growing international recognition of the Palestinian state, thanked U, S, efforts led by President Donald Trump to halt the Gaza conflict, and praised ongoing diplomatic efforts.





He urged students to remain vigilant, maintain their moral and physical well-being, and hold faith in divine support, closing with a heartfelt greeting to the Egyptian populace and a message of trust in God, justice, and sincerity.





Concluding his address, Sisi wished success to the students, thanked their families for nurturing responsible citizens, and emphasized collective efforts to secure a stable, prosperous future for Egypt.











