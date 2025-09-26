Egypt News

Egyptian Minister Mahmoud Esmat Highlights Nuclear Power as a Rights and Strategic Partnership with Russia in New Developments

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, emphasized that utilizing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is a fundamental right for every nation and its people.

He pointed out that Egypt's political leadership has officially committed to entering the nuclear technology arena within the framework of its peaceful nuclear program for electricity generation.

During his participation in the Global Atomic Week Forum in Moscow, attended by representatives from 105 countries, Esmat described the Dabaa nuclear power plant project as a major outcome of Egypt and Russia's strategic partnership.

The minister highlighted the close collaboration between the two nations in the field of peaceful nuclear technology as a reflection of strong bilateral ties.

Esmat noted Egypt’s ongoing efforts in research and development in peaceful nuclear energy applications, in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, emphasizing the role of qualified personnel and advanced research facilities.

He reaffirmed that Egypt’s regional and continental engagement includes active participation in the Arab Atomic Energy Agency and the African Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training related to Nuclear Science and Technology.

Furthermore, Esmat described Egypt's comprehensive peaceful nuclear program as integral to national economic development and sustainable growth, focusing on human resource capacity-building for nuclear reactor operations.

He also referenced recent achievements in health and industry, including installing a three-dimensional linear accelerator for cancer treatment and generating plant mutations via radiation techniques to boost agriculture and climate resilience.

