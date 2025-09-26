Egypt News

Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity Launches Comprehensive Development Activities for Improving Families in Urbanized Areas

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Minister Maya Morsi received a detailed report on the Ministry of Social Solidarity's implementation of diverse developmental activities aimed at supporting impoverished families in upgraded urban zones.

The initiative included distributing clothing and school bags to families affected by informal settlements, highlighting the ministry’s commitment to full social support and sustainable development goals.

Activities were synchronized with the start of the new academic year to ease the financial burden on families and reinforce social justice efforts.

A thorough community preparedness plan was developed, led by social pioneers to assess the actual needs of each family based on its size, ensuring targeted aid.

Volunteers and social pioneers collaborated with various civil associations to distribute nearly 10, 000 clothing items in the Ardh Al-Kheyala region, aiding approximately 1, 400 families.

Help was delivered directly to homes in an organized manner, emphasizing transparency and fairness aligned with social solidarity principles.

Additionally, 250 school bags were given to orphaned elementary students in Roda Sadeya, bringing joy and encouragement at the start of their school year.

Throughout 2025, the Ministry organized six medical awareness caravans across regions including Ahelina, Ma'an, Roda Sadeya, Hadayek October, Ardh Al-Kheyala, and Al-Mahrousa, benefiting over 2, 600 individuals.

These caravans provided multi-disciplinary medical services and awareness programs aimed at health and social education, contributing to quality of life improvements and supporting sustainable development targets.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


