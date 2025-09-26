Eleventh Edition of Amateur Theater Festival Launches at Samir Theater in Cairo

The 21st edition of the Amateur Theater Festival is set to commence on Sunday evening at the Samir Theater in Agouza, under the patronage of Minister of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hino, and organized by the General Authority for Cultural Palaces led by Major General Khaled El-Laban.

The festival's theme honors the late prominent writer and artist Najeeb Sarour, featuring nine theatrical performances from participating amateur groups and will continue until October 3.

Artist Riad Khoulhy will preside over the festival, with a judging panel that includes actress Wafa al-Hakeem, Dr, Abdel Nasser al-Jamil, and director Adel Hossan, alongside a viewing committee comprising Dr, Hamdi Attia, critic Abdel Razek Hussein, and director Shadly Farah.

Two performances are scheduled daily at 6 pm and 8 pm, followed by a critical seminar featuring critics and artists such as Dr, Hani Kamal, Dr, Tarek Ammar, and Ahmed Khamis with a daily newsletter edited by poet and critic Yousry Hassan.

The event will honor distinguished academics and artists, including Dr, Nabila Hassan, Mohamed Elsawy, Hanan Youssef, Aflah Imam, Dr, Samiya Habib, Emad El-Orsy, along with directors Hisham Atta and Mohamed Haggag, and musician Dr, Mohamed Hosni, along with the late director Sayyed Fagel and artist Mohamed Shouky.

Under the supervision of the Central Cultural Affairs Department headed by poet Dr, Masoud Shoman, and managed by Abeer Roshdi and Younes Shaban, the festival is a key cultural initiative since its inception in 1996 to promote amateur theatrical groups across Egypt.

The opening performance features the theatrical play 'Moses' Stick' performed by Basma Group for the Disabled, Orphans, and Community Development, written by Safaa Hilal and directed by Mohamed Mostafa, with subsequent performances throughout the week presenting diverse themes and local talents.