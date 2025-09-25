Nourhan Khorshid Presents

Renowned visual artist Nourhan Khorshid showcased her latest works at the Azad Gallery in Zamalek on September 21, 2025, with her exhibition titled "Stillness".





The exhibition featured eight of Khorshid's recent paintings, inviting viewers to explore the concept of stillness as a profound dimension that reveals beauty and tranquility.





Khorshid’s art explores the relationship between body and soul, external world and inner voice, portraying stillness as more than a fleeting state.





Her works depict stillness as a space that transcends physicality to encompass spirit, where quietude allows the subconscious to listen to a subtle inner voice.





The artist’s perspective views stillness as a whisper carried by the air that restores clarity to the heart and embodies peace like a shadow of a tree or a safe haven for the soul.





In her exhibition, calmness replaces noise, offering a clearer and purer view of a simpler, more expansive universe through a metaphorical window.





Khorshid’s portrayal of stillness emphasizes its role as a peaceful refuge that enhances introspection and inner harmony, inviting viewers to reflect and find serenity.































