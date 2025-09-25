Major Disruption on 26 July Street in Giza Due to Monorail Construction

The Giza Governorate has announced a complete closure of 26 July Street from the 15 May Bridge to Lebanon Square for three consecutive days starting at midnight on Friday, September 26, 2025, through dawn on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the installation of structural steel supports for 12 metal towers along a 120-meter stretch as part of the Wadi El Nile – October Monorail project, including work at the Wadi El Nile station.

The governorate clarified that the road will be fully shut down during nighttime hours from midnight to 6 am to ensure safety and progress of the construction.

Giza’s Traffic Department, under Engineer Adel Naggar’s directives, has been instructed to implement traffic diversion plans to ease vehicular movement around the work zone and prevent congestion.

Alternate routes have been designated, including diverting vehicles from the 15 May Bridge to Salah Jahiin Street, then left onto Dr, Hegazy Street, and subsequently left onto Wadi El Nile Street leading to 26 July Street after the closure area.

Another detour involves turning right from Salah Jahiin Street into Ahmed Erby Street, then right again onto Arab League Street, finally reaching Sudan Street and Lebanon Square after passing the construction site.

The General Traffic Department has coordinated with the construction company to deploy warning signage, illumination, and reflective barriers, along with fixed and mobile traffic services to secure smooth flow during the closures.

Giza’s authorities have urged drivers to adhere to traffic officers' instructions and follow signage to avoid traffic buildup and ensure safety during the closure period.